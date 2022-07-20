New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in RPC by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RES stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $12.91.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,281,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $1,911,451.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,134,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,359,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $2,759,996.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,489,423 shares in the company, valued at $66,281,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

