New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 418,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tennant by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tennant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 67,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Tennant Price Performance

TNC stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

