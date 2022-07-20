New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,848 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,848 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 99.9% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SMART Global by 103.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SMART Global by 95.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SMART Global Price Performance

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.94. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $462.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.