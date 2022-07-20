New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,800 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.5 %

COLM stock opened at $75.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

