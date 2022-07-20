New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,100 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 442.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $404.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,771. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

