New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 209,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of BNL opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.20%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

