New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $74,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

