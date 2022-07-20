New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 809 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after acquiring an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

