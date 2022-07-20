New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,569 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of News by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th.

News Price Performance

News stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.