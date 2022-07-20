New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,580 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

CALX stock opened at $42.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

