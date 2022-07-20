New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ePlus were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 161.9% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ePlus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in ePlus by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

PLUS stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $69.74.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $451.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other ePlus news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

