New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Franklin Street Properties worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth $77,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Street Properties

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $167,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 102,900 shares of company stock worth $414,841 in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Price Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $391.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

