New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in US Ecology by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in US Ecology by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in US Ecology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in US Ecology by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter.

US Ecology Stock Performance

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.81. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Ecology Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

