New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

AMPH stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $366,462.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,005.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,436 shares of company stock worth $5,179,228 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

