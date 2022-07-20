New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,319,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,329 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after buying an additional 3,062,199 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Vertiv by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,295,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,073,000 after buying an additional 1,798,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vertiv by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,693,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,677,000 after buying an additional 1,674,611 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of VRT opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Vertiv had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

