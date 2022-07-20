New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $333,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Resources Connection worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Resources Connection by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 850.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 173,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGP opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

