New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $404,000 Stock Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Titan International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Titan International news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $986.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. Titan International had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

