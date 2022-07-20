New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $452,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $860.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $218.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

