New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $614,000 Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Park National by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Park National by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Park National during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $123.99 on Wednesday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $145.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.02 million. Park National had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

