New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $620,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 5.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

