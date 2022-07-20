New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $680,000 Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Wabash National worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wabash National by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Wabash National stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $757.51 million, a PE ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

