New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $793,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPK opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $117.41 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.00.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 14.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

