New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $934,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.