New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.18). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.