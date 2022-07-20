New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 236,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert P. Bauer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group stock opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.18. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $362.01 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

