New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Virtu Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 151,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

VIRT opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

