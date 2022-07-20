New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in WESCO International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 162,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 76,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,529,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.52. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.80 and a twelve month high of $144.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

