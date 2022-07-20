New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,567 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Cars.com worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $40,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $6,954,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,833,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,745,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Cars.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 4,020,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,764,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Price Performance

Cars.com stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $741.50 million, a P/E ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.