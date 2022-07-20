New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,773 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 151,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,430,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $28.84.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

