New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Unitil were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 9,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $940.64 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average of $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Unitil

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.