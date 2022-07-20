New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 363 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 346.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,824,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

