New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,777 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 100.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

