New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,998 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Zynex worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Zynex by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zynex by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

