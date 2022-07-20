New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 700 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.1 %

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

