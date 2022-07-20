New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 998 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thryv were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Thryv by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thryv by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of THRY opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.44. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

Insider Activity

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,859,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 804,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,218,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

