New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SunPower were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 1,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 274,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SunPower by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 129,938 shares during the period. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.93 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $350.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

