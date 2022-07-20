New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of HCI Group worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,238,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,366,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts bought 500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,700.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $671.46 million, a P/E ratio of -174.61 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.51 and a 52-week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $127.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -421.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

