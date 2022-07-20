New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of ESCO Technologies worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESE opened at $70.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.03 and a 12 month high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

