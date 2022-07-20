New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,180 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $39,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 15,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $75,116.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,478.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,421 shares of company stock worth $431,131. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TWO opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.21.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 147.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 183.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

