New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,227 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.47. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

