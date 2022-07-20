New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,300 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.