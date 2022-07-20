New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 506 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of AMERISAFE worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 272,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.