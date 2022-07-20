New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Markel by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Markel by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,276.01 on Wednesday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,176.52 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,320.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

