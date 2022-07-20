New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

