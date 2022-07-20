NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 3.5 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NXRT opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $95.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.70%.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

