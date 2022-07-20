NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the June 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 773,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at NGL Energy Partners

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,528,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,937.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 348.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 350,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 272,370 shares during the last quarter. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGL Energy Partners Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NGL opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.21. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.63). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

