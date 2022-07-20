Ninety One North America Inc. Has $90.66 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $90,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $171.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.37. The company has a market cap of $451.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

