Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Insider Activity at Nordstrom
In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Nordstrom Price Performance
NYSE:JWN opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.
Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Nordstrom Company Profile
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
