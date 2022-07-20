Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $38.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

