NOV (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV Stock Up 3.6 %

NOV stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

NOV Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 104,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

