NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a current ratio of 8.46. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $193.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.42.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $137.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 1,108.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

